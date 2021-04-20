'How the hell are they allowed?': Netizens slam 'arrogant' Karisma Kapoor for 'breaking' Mumbai lockdown rules

Karisma is currently being panned for stepping out amid the worsening C0VID-19 situation in the state and breaking the norms.

A user wrote: "How the hell are they allowed to roam around the city of Mumbai? Do their visits involve essential services? And here we are stopped even if we step out to buy milk!"

Tagging Mumbai Police, another commented, "See this. This isn't an essential services. how the hell can they break the rule??? Please take strict action against them and also the photographer who is busy roaming the streets just for these photos."

"These people always lived a great life where nothing could touch them and hence no matter what catastrophe happen, they feel the same, nothing can touch them," read a comment.

This comes hours after the government announced a daily 20-hour curfew, with essential buying restricted to only 4 hours daily from Tuesday.

Besides the huge daily spike in cases and fatalities, the state is also grappling with shortage of essential medical supplies, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections, oxygen, ventilators and other requirements to treat the patients, especially the critical ones.