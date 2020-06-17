How Sushant Singh Rajput's 5-year-old nephew reacted to Mamu's death

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, in her recent Facebook post revealed her 5-year-old son's reaction to his Mamu's death.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who's on her way to India to be with the family, shared her son's reaction in a social media post. She wrote, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!"
On Tuesday, Shweta had revealed that she's flying to Mumbai via Delhia. However, she was concerned about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country.
She wrote on social media: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."
Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15. Since then a lot of people have paid tributes to the actor on social media.
"I m sorry for not being able to respond....I am trying to stay strong.... thanks for all the condolences... it is giving me strength.... Just pray for my family," Shweta shared in a post.
The family is having a hard time. After Sushant's death, his family has been struck by another blow, with his ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi passing away in Bihar's Purnia on Monday evening as she could not bear the loss of the actor. She was suffering from liver cancer.
