How NRC-CAA protests ended up revealing Anurag Kashyap's 'casteist' history

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been quite vocal about his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been called out for being a 'casteist'.

It all started when a Twitter user asked the Gangs of Wasseypur director if he has ever joined any protest or is he afraid of being killed. To which Kashyap replied that he was present at the August Kranti Maidan and at Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. He further added that 27 years ago he had also taken to the streets to protest against the Mandal Commission report.