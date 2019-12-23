How NRC-CAA protests ended up revealing Anurag Kashyap's 'casteist' history

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been quite vocal about his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been called out for being a 'casteist'.
It all started when a Twitter user asked the Gangs of Wasseypur director if he has ever joined any protest or is he afraid of being killed. To which Kashyap replied that he was present at the August Kranti Maidan and at Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. He further added that 27 years ago he had also taken to the streets to protest against the Mandal Commission report.
The Mandal Commission protests in 1990 were against reservation in government jobs. The country saw riots, dharnas and destruction of public property during the protests. The report recommended Other Backward Classes (OBC) be granted reservations to 27% of jobs under the Central government and in public sector, thus making the total number of reservations for SC, ST and OBC to 49%.
Anurag Kashyap's take on the Mandal Commission didn't go down well on Twitter. A user called him 'casteist' for backing the Mandal Commission protests. While another user pointed out that the three protests mentioned by the filmmaker are mutually exclusive.
Clarifying himself, Anurag Kashyap said that he was only 19 years old when he protested against the Mandal Commission. He said that he totally stands for the rights and reservations for SC/ST/OBC. "I was a lot of things I am not today, I have not been that man for the longest time, but today I know what I am fighting for and I want to focus on that. I am not always politically correct & I don’t claim I understand everything," he added.
