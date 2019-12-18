How much research do you think goes into asking about aam: Akshay Kumar on interview with PM Modi

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi and posted some chunks of conversation on his social media account.

The actor in a candid chat asked PM several questions like does PM Modi ever feel angry? Does PM Modi like mangoes? And many more. Modi gave all the answers in depth and also shared his life experiences.

The interview went viral on social media, and it had become a hot topic of discussion on various social media platforms. Users were mocking PM Modi and Akshay Kumar, while some were supporting them.

In a recent interview, Akshay was asked if the questions were pre-decided or impromptu ones. He was even asked if he had done his research before the interview.

Responding to the question the 'Housefull 4' actor said, "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind."

Here's a glimpse of the interview: