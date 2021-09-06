'How much have they paid you?': Milind Soman schooled by netizens for promoting CT scans

Actor-model Milind Soman recently got a CT scan done at a hospital in Bengaluru for a 'paid promotion' and shared a picture of himself on Instagram. Milind informed that he was "all normal" and spoke about 'regular screenings'.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important."

"Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age," he added.

The model also added the hashtags - '#awareness and #paidpartnership'

Milind Soman was slammed by the netizens for promoting unnecessary CT scans.

A user wrote: "Unnecessary CT are a great danger . Please do not propagate these things. The radiation received from CT scans are very very hazardous. Unless an emergency please do not do scans."

"Regular CT screening is not important rather dangerous, there are other kinds of tests which have high specificity. CT and MRI are to be taken only when suggested by physician," commented another.

A comment read, "Regular mri/ct screening is not indicated! How much have they paid u for this ad? Sickening!"

On the work front, Soman is currently seen judging the second season of a modelling reality show with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

He was last seen in the web series 'Paurashpur' and 'Four More Shots Please!'.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:32 PM IST