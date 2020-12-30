How much does it cost per night to celebrate New Year like Deepika-Ranveer, Alia-Ranbir at Aman-i-Khas in Rajasthan?

B-town’s power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are currently holidaying together in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year 2021.
Deepika and Ranbir who once dated and headlined for a public breakup have buried the hatchet, and are comfortable being around each other with their respective partners.
Ranbir was also accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor, who recovered recently from COVID-19, which she contracted on the sets of her comeback film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”.
Besides her, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined the clan with her husband and daughter.
The fam-jam reportedly took place at Rajasthan’s famous Aman-i-Khas, located at Ranthambore. According to the website, the cost of one night at the luxury jungle abode costs around USD 1350, excluding taxes and feed (Rs 1 lakh approximately).
This is the same place where American singer Katy Perry tied the knot with Russell Brand in 2010.
On work front, Ranveer will next star in "83", "Sooryavanshi", and "Cirkus".
Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film.
Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra". Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera".
On the other hand, Alia will be featured in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR".