'How much did she pay?': Alaya F trolled for winning best debut award at Filmfare 2021

Alaya had earlier said that 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will always hold a special place in her heart, and its thoughts will always make her happy.

"I'm just so grateful that I had the opportunity to do this film in the first place. I'm so grateful that it was this exact film because I don't think I would have wanted it to be any other film as my first one. I've already watched it so many times, but I don't think I'll ever get sick of it. I think it'll always be something that excites me and just makes me feel so happy," she said.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old man, who traces his relationship with his teenage daughter (Alaya). Tabu features as the girl's mother, in a special role.

On work front, she has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.