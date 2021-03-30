'How much did she pay?': Alaya F trolled for winning best debut award at Filmfare 2021

Bollywood newbie and former actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F took home the Filmfare award as Best Debut (Female) for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.
Taking to Instagram, a happy Alaya posed alongside the black lady and wrote, "SHE’S MINE!!!!! Best Debut Female!! I’m smiling from ear to ear!!! So, so, so grateful! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud thank you for believing in me".
Alaya's mother Pooja also dropped a comment on another post stating, "Sooooooooo proud of you my baby girl .... u deserve all of it and More. All that hard work has been well rewarded.”
However, a section of netizens were unhappy with Alaya bagging the trophy. Interestingly there were no nominations announced in this category and did not include a male category either.
Check out the comments below.
Alaya had earlier said that 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will always hold a special place in her heart, and its thoughts will always make her happy.
"I'm just so grateful that I had the opportunity to do this film in the first place. I'm so grateful that it was this exact film because I don't think I would have wanted it to be any other film as my first one. I've already watched it so many times, but I don't think I'll ever get sick of it. I think it'll always be something that excites me and just makes me feel so happy," she said.
The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old man, who traces his relationship with his teenage daughter (Alaya). Tabu features as the girl's mother, in a special role.
On work front, she has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.
