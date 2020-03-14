How masi Karisma Kapoor deals with paparazzi stalking Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor is back in action with the web series Mentalhood, which marks her debut on the digital platform. As the mother of three children,and a content housewife, the vibrant ’90s actress brings certain mellowness to her role as Meira. Here, she talks about her comeback after over a decade and how she missed acting.
You are getting appreciation for your debut web series Mentalhood. How does it feel to be back in the spotlight?
It was an amazing experience to come back on sets after such a long time and I certainly missed acting. At some point I felt why I am doing this, I shouldn’t be here… and then it all felt like home. I did it for the love for cinema, and it’s in the blood.
You must have got a lot of offers so what prompted you to do Mentalhood?
The character (of Meira) was quite relatable. At first, I wasn’t willing to do but after hearing the script I wanted to do it as I am not alone in this journey. We (her co-actors) are all together and I wanted to reach out to the audiences with the same.
How much of your experience as a mom came in handy for this role?
It was definitely handy. It felt like a home having all kids around. On the sets there was a lot of hustle and bustle throughout and it was a happy environment.
Do you also feel motherhood is nothing short of mentalhood?
I do have my own experiences, but everyone’s experience is different. My kids – Samiera and Kiaan — are quite calm and relaxed. I was the quiet kid so my children get it from me. They didn’t trouble me so much but sometimes they drive me crazy.
How different is it shooting for a web series?
I feel the web space is the perfect balance between TV and film. During that time (when she used to shoot for films) we had to act, stand, and talk a certain way. In today’s time, acting is so natural and it’s changed so much. We would do three-four shifts and directors would say thoda aur expression, thoda aur emotion...
Now that you are back in action what are the chances of doing a film?
I don’t plan anything, let’s see how it goes. It’s too early to comment on anything. If there is something that interests me I wouldn’t mind doing it.
What was your sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to your doing a web series?
Bebo was very excited and wanted to see me work.
How have you managed to keep your children away from the limelight?
They are very calm and still unaware, I mean now they are, but I am happy to keep them that way. I am going to let them do what they want and not force them into something.
What are your thoughts on the paparazzi stalking Taimur?
It’s good to see Taimur at such a young age getting so much attention. He isn’t even aware of how famous he is, but sometimes as a masi even I feel, let the kid be alone. It’s all a part and parcel of the profession.
