How masi Karisma Kapoor deals with paparazzi stalking Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor is back in action with the web series Mentalhood, which marks her debut on the digital platform. As the mother of three children,and a content housewife, the vibrant ’90s actress brings certain mellowness to her role as Meira. Here, she talks about her comeback after over a decade and how she missed acting.

You are getting appreciation for your debut web series Mentalhood. How does it feel to be back in the spotlight?

It was an amazing experience to come back on sets after such a long time and I certainly missed acting. At some point I felt why I am doing this, I shouldn’t be here… and then it all felt like home. I did it for the love for cinema, and it’s in the blood.

You must have got a lot of offers so what prompted you to do Mentalhood?

The character (of Meira) was quite relatable. At first, I wasn’t willing to do but after hearing the script I wanted to do it as I am not alone in this journey. We (her co-actors) are all together and I wanted to reach out to the audiences with the same.

How much of your experience as a mom came in handy for this role?

It was definitely handy. It felt like a home having all kids around. On the sets there was a lot of hustle and bustle throughout and it was a happy environment.