How Many People Have Conviction to Do It? Shahid Kapoor on Mira marrying him at 20

He added, “Some people are busy giving unnecessary opinions to others because they don’t know how to handle their own lives. I feel if I’m involved in my own life I’d never care about what others are doing with their lives. Focus on your own lives because they’re complex enough. Don’t run away from them and start attacking other people. Deal with your own life well because if you start dealing with it well, you’ll probably be happier and you won’t be spitting negativity outside."

Shahid also talked about Mira being overtly criticised as a star housewife. He said, “Just because the world doesn’t know what Mira is up to doesn’t mean that she is not up to anything. She doesn’t need to announce it to the world because she’s married to an actor. She is not an actor. It’s not a part of her ‘issues’. She has a busy day and she structures her day really well. I’m always put last on her priority list because she has to find time for the children and she has to find time for herself. So, it’s not easy even managing so many things because there’s so much to deal with.”

He further said, "Having said that, I have an issue with people deciding how men should be and how women should be. I don’t want anybody to decide for me who I choose to be. I happen to be a man that much is being decided for me. What kind of man I want to be is my choice. And that same needs to hold for woman. If women are going to tell other women that they shouldn’t be the way they are then how is that women empowerment. Empowering women is to tell them that they can choose to be who they want to be and we’re okay with that and we support that."