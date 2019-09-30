How Many People Have Conviction to Do It? Shahid Kapoor on Mira marrying him at 20

Shahid Kapoor who is on the top of success tree after his release of ‘Kabir Singh’ has something to say about his wife Mira Rajput and her decision of getting married early. Shahid was talking to media at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai.
Shahid and Mira tied the knot in Punjabi style wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 with grand reception of B-town celebs. Mira who was then 20, was criticised by everyone for getting married with a guy who is way older than her.
While talking to media Shahid said, “My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life”.
He added, “Some people are busy giving unnecessary opinions to others because they don’t know how to handle their own lives. I feel if I’m involved in my own life I’d never care about what others are doing with their lives. Focus on your own lives because they’re complex enough. Don’t run away from them and start attacking other people. Deal with your own life well because if you start dealing with it well, you’ll probably be happier and you won’t be spitting negativity outside."
Shahid also talked about Mira being overtly criticised as a star housewife. He said, “Just because the world doesn’t know what Mira is up to doesn’t mean that she is not up to anything. She doesn’t need to announce it to the world because she’s married to an actor. She is not an actor. It’s not a part of her ‘issues’. She has a busy day and she structures her day really well. I’m always put last on her priority list because she has to find time for the children and she has to find time for herself. So, it’s not easy even managing so many things because there’s so much to deal with.”
He further said, "Having said that, I have an issue with people deciding how men should be and how women should be. I don’t want anybody to decide for me who I choose to be. I happen to be a man that much is being decided for me. What kind of man I want to be is my choice. And that same needs to hold for woman. If women are going to tell other women that they shouldn’t be the way they are then how is that women empowerment. Empowering women is to tell them that they can choose to be who they want to be and we’re okay with that and we support that."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)