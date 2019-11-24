How long is Anurag Kashyap planning to hide from the limelight?

It was in May this year that Kashyap took things to the extreme when he got into a heated argument with a few photographers who were hoping to click his picture outside a clinic.

Chiding them for not giving him privacy at that time, Kashyap had gone on to say that the photographers should look at themselves in the mirror and ask why they are doing what they are doing as a profession.

Humiliated photographers had put up a protest against his behaviour. Soon after at the trailer launch of the film, Game Over, Kashyap got into yet another heated argument with a reporter when asked about the incident.

To be fair, Kashyap has always maintained that “speculating about my life should not be anybody’s business. Whenever I have been sure of something it’s been out there. I have always said what I had to. Speculation has destroyed many things.”

Not long back, Kashyap had expressed reservations about the media interfering in his daughter Aaliah’s life too. “My daughter gets upset and asks why can’t she lead a normal life. ‘Why should I pay the price of being your daughter?’,” he had said.

To think this was the man who started his career being a media darling, an underdog which the media loved to quote. Supporting him for being the victim of the system when his films, Black Friday and Paanch were not getting released, media celebrated this rebel with a worthy cause.

The not-so-pleasant incident with the photographers must have triggered the maverick filmmaker to stay low key. The unpleasant experience that he had with Twitter recently must have just made it worse. In August, Kashyap had quit Twitter after a few trolls threatened to harm his family.

The Kashyap-media relationship seems to have reached its lowest point right now but then who knows...Things might just mend again.