'How is this funny': Sara Ali Khan slammed for 'cruel' prank with spot girl on sets

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently conducted a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. When one user asked about the worst prank, she has played on someone, the star kid responded with a video in which she can be seen wearing a bikini and pushing her spot girl into the pool.

As the video surfaced on social media, a section of netizens slammed Sara for the ‘cruel’ act. Check out the comments below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sara shared the first look that shows her and Vicky lovingly looking into each other's eyes.

Alongside the image, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.

"Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky.

"@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.

The name of the film has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:24 AM IST