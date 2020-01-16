'How is this any different from BJP?': Anurag Kashyap slams Cong for targeting Prof who criticised Rahul Gandhi

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, an avid Twitter user has been making healdines for his tweets about the on-going discourse in the country. Anurag has been using his social media platform to unapologetically mock the ruling party. Not just that, he often exercises his right to dissent on the micro-blogging website.
Anurag Kashyap, on Thursday, took to Twitter to talk about the Mumbai University official who was sent on 'forced leave', after his offensive statement against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
Kashyap tagged Chief Minister of Maharastra Uddhav Thackery, Minister Aditya Thackery and Rahul Gandhi in the tweet and wrote, "How is this any different from what BJP is doing? People are out on the street fighting for their rights to dissent . Why is this professor’s rights to speak not protected ? @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @RahulGandhi "
For the unversed, Famous Television personality and a top official of the University of Mumbai, Yogesh Soman was on Tuesday shunted on "forced leave". This apparently came after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, Soman can be seen making derogatory remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The university authorities said that after sending Soman on "forced leave", a fact-finding committee will enquire into the matter before taking further measures.
