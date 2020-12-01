How is Sohail Khan's 'Fabulous Wife' Seema Khan related to cricketer Rohit Sharma?

Netflix’s latest web series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, former actress and wife of actor Samir Soni, Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan and Bhavana Pandey, wife of actor Chunkey Pandey.

Seema Khan in particular has headlined for her ‘unconventional’ marriage to Sohail Khan. But did you know, the star-wife is related to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma?

Seema is the sister of Bunty Sajdeh, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. They are first cousins to Ritika Sajdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. This makes Seema, sister-in-law to Rohit.