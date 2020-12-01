How is Sohail Khan's 'Fabulous Wife' Seema Khan related to cricketer Rohit Sharma?

Netflix’s latest web series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, former actress and wife of actor Samir Soni, Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan and Bhavana Pandey, wife of actor Chunkey Pandey.
Seema Khan in particular has headlined for her ‘unconventional’ marriage to Sohail Khan. But did you know, the star-wife is related to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma?
Seema is the sister of Bunty Sajdeh, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. They are first cousins to Ritika Sajdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. This makes Seema, sister-in-law to Rohit.
Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone is also the place where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian worked, before she died on June 8.
Established in 2008, Cornerstone says it is India's leading talent management agency in the spectrum of sport and entertainment alike.
The most prominent sports names that Cornerstone manages is Virat Kohli along with his team mates like K.L. Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill.
Tennis star Sania Mirza, squash player Dipika Pallikal, professional golfer Sharmila Nicollet, woman wrestling star Vinesh Phogat are the other prominent players under exclusive talent management of Cornerstone.
Meanwhile, Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998 on the day his directorial debut “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” released. They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.
“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and released on Netflix on November 27.
