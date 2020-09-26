How is Deepika Padukone's summons related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. A preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Police ruled it as suicide.

However, things took a different turn when a section of B-town accused certain bigwigs of sabotaging the actor’s career by not giving him work.

This led to the summons of Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra among others.

Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was among the lot that demanded a CBI probe into Sushant’s death, asserting that he could not have killed himself.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

In a twist of tale, Sushant’s family filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for defrauding their son and abetting his suicide.

The two parties lawyered up, while Bihar police conducted their own investigation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile the two state governments locked horns over credibility and efficiency of their respective police personnel.

The two parties were scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme court after Rajput’s family and the Bihar government pressed for CBI probe.

The apex court ruled in their favour and the case was transferred to the central investigative agency.

The Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a PMLA case against Chakraborty, her parents and brother, as well as Rajput’s manager Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda.

While there was no evidence found in this case, the ED procured WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty.

The Drug Chat

The information obtained by Rhea’s WhatsApp messages indicated a conversation with KWAN talent management agency’s Jaya Saha – who was also Sushant’s talent manager.

The Narcotics Control Bureau registered an NDPS case against Rhea on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case.

They summoned Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi and questioned them about the drug chat.

This led to the arrest of Rhea, her brother Showik among others. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.

Showik Chakraborty's name came up during the interrogation of alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, a resident of suburban Bandra.

Parihar allegedly revealed that he used to procure `bud' (a curated form of marijuana) and weed for his friend Showik.

During questioning, Showik accepted that he used to procure weed and bud through Parihar and Kaizan Ebrahim and pass them to his sister Rhea who gave it to Sushant.

Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant used to collect the contraband and make `joints' (marijuana cigarettes) for the deceased actor.

However, no drugs were recovered from her possession and the arrest was based on electronic evidence.

The actress and others have been denied bail so far.