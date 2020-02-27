'How ironic': TroyBoi expresses displeasure over Disha Patani's version of 'Do You Love Me', slams makers

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3's new track 'Do You Love Me' featuring Disha Patani, was released on Thursday. The song is a remake of British electronic music artist TroyBoi's 'Do You'. The record producer has slammed T-series for ripping off his track and took to Instagram to express his disappointment.
Just when we thought Disha Patani's sensuous avatar was going to break the internet, the song is making headlines for all the reasons! After the makers of 'Baaghi 3' shared the first look of the song on Wednesday, TroyBoi took to his story and wrote, "How ironic that my latest track was a tribute to India and then this happens…”
The artist also pointed out the similarities between the videos and took a hiarious dig at the label by saying that it reminds him of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video that was copied Chiranjeevi.
'Baaghi 3's version of the song features Bollywood's hottest diva Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. In the video that T-series dropped on Thursday, Disha Patani can be seen in a sultry avatar, trying to woo Tiger. The 'Baaghi 2' actress can be seen clad in a sexy two-piece as she groves to the party number. However, the video's opening and the premise have some visible similarities to that of TroyBoi's original video.
Check out both the videos here:
Tiger Shroff's high-octane action triller - 'Baaghi 3' - is set to hit the theatres on 6th of March 2020. It also features Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivoal roles.
