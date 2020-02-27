'How ironic': TroyBoi expresses displeasure over Disha Patani's version of 'Do You Love Me', slams makers

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3's new track 'Do You Love Me' featuring Disha Patani, was released on Thursday. The song is a remake of British electronic music artist TroyBoi's 'Do You'. The record producer has slammed T-series for ripping off his track and took to Instagram to express his disappointment.

Just when we thought Disha Patani's sensuous avatar was going to break the internet, the song is making headlines for all the reasons! After the makers of 'Baaghi 3' shared the first look of the song on Wednesday, TroyBoi took to his story and wrote, "How ironic that my latest track was a tribute to India and then this happens…”