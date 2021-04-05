How 'generous' Ajay Devgn helped Mahima Chaudhry after horrific accident that ruined her face

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pardes', has opened up about how actor Ajay Devgn was a 'big support' to her after she suffered a horrific accident during the shoot of 'Dil Kya Kare'.

Recalling the impact of the accident, Mahima, in a recent interview, said that Ajay and Kajol were really helpful and made sure she received the best treatment.

"Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career," she told Bollywood Bubble.

She further added, "He (Ajay) was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment. He said 'No, no, you're not doing this treatment in Bangalore. I'm taking you to Bombay, I'm sending you to the best'."