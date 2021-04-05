How 'generous' Ajay Devgn helped Mahima Chaudhry after horrific accident that ruined her face

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pardes', has opened up about how actor Ajay Devgn was a 'big support' to her after she suffered a horrific accident during the shoot of 'Dil Kya Kare'.
Recalling the impact of the accident, Mahima, in a recent interview, said that Ajay and Kajol were really helpful and made sure she received the best treatment.
"Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career," she told Bollywood Bubble.
She further added, "He (Ajay) was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment. He said 'No, no, you're not doing this treatment in Bangalore. I'm taking you to Bombay, I'm sending you to the best'."
Mahima Chaudhary had suffered an accident years ago that left her shattered mentally, and fighting for her life.
When she was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home production film 'Dil Kya Kare' with Prakash Jha, she met with an accident on her way to the studio. Her car was reportedly hit by a truck and the accident left her face injured.
Mahima Chaudhry garnered fame when she was featured in a Pepsi commercial alongside Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
After working as a VJ, she got her first break in the 1997 film ‘Pardes’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. It was veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai who launched her in Bollywood. Chaudhry also went on to win a Filmfare award for best debut.
Mahima married architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006. The couple have a daughter Ariana. In 2013, she separated from Mukherji due to incompatibility and differences.
