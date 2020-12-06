How does Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s son in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', look now? Check out his pics here

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jibraan said that he's looking forward to making a new identity in Bollywood.

"I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don’t get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity," he said.

The actor has reportedly assisted Ayan Mukerji on his highly-anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, it is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy.