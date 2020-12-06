How does Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s son in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', look now? Check out his pics here

Actor Jibraan Khan, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', is currently making the internet drool over his shirtless pictures.
Son of Firoz Khan- who played Arjun in B.R. Chopra's epic series 'Mahabharata', Jibraan recently celebrated his 27th birthday and shared pictures on the photo-sharing app.
Check out his transformation here:
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jibraan said that he's looking forward to making a new identity in Bollywood.
"I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don’t get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity," he said.
The actor has reportedly assisted Ayan Mukerji on his highly-anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.
Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, it is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy.
