'How does he do it?': Disha Patani is in awe of Allu Arjun's dance moves

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and posted a video of Allu Arjun grooving to his chart-buster 'Butta Bomma'. The actress was so impressed by his moves, she asked Allu, "How does he do it?" After the Telugu star saw Disha's story, he took to the photo-sharing app and said, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment." Disha then thanked Allu Arjun for inspiring all of us.