'How does he do it?': Disha Patani is in awe of Allu Arjun's dance moves

'Malang' actress Disha Patani is in awe of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' actor Allu Arjun's killer dance moves. The actress posted a video of the Telugu superstar and asked him, "How does he do it?". Arjun had the sweetest response to Disha's compliment.
Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and posted a video of Allu Arjun grooving to his chart-buster 'Butta Bomma'. The actress was so impressed by his moves, she asked Allu, "How does he do it?" After the Telugu star saw Disha's story, he took to the photo-sharing app and said, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment." Disha then thanked Allu Arjun for inspiring all of us.
The video is from Allu Arjun's 2020 hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. The action flick also starred Pooja Hegde ans was a huge hit at the box office.
Patani also went down the memory lane as 'Baaghi 2' completed 2 years. The actress has been posting behind-the-scene videos of the Tiger Shroff starrer. She also posted a loved up picture with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger. Disha captioned the picture, "Happy 2 years of baaghi 2"
On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malanh' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and in Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina'. Disha has also bagged a role in the sequel of 'Ek Villain' where she will be seen opposite John Abraham.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)