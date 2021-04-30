‘How do they get beds': Netizens react after Randhir Kapoor hospitalised due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

"He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

As the news of Randhir being hospitalised surfaced on social media, scores of netizens reacted by questioning how did the actor get a bed so easily while the common man continued to struggle.

One user wrote, “Thousands of people are dying just because their oxygen has been snatched by doctors to give to these rich people... And here we dumb people wishing them get well soon sir... Have they helped people outside on road crying for help?”

“Just for testing positive they get hospital beds...while people are dying because they are not getting beds even when they are serious with low oxygen levels,” added another.

Meanwhile another wrote, “How do these people get beds.”

“How come they easily get hospitals when ppl r dying on roads begging for a bed in hospital,” wrote one user.

