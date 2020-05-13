How did Sunny Leone fly to the US despite COVID-19 lockdown? Details inside

Sunny will be celebrating her 39th birthday in Los Angeles, after she left the country a few days ago with her entire family. But how did she get there despite the lockdown?
Leone took to Instagram to thank her fans for the birthday wishes. She wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!"
In order to ensure the safety of her children against the "invisible killer" coronavirus, Sunny revealed on Mother's Day that she has travelled to LA amid the pandemic.
Leone, who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house on Sunday on Instagram.
Sending Mother's Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus'."
"Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," she added.
A source close to Leone told PTI that the actor, along with her family, travelled to Los Angeles "a few days ago".
Her husband, Daniel Weber, posted a selfie on Instagram, writing "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes."
When a user asked Weber, 41, if they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India, he replied, "KLM government flight."
The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, is the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands. It operates scheduled passenger and cargo services to 145 destinations, and is providing its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well. As per the information on their website, wearing masks is a compulsion while on board. The airlines has also given a detailed synopsis of their travel operations and a step-by-step guide for those who wish to book a flight amid the ongoing crisis.
Leone had recently started her digital chat show "Locked up with Sunny" and was actively posting pictures and videos with her children from her Mumbai house amid lockdown.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)