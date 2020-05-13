How did Sunny Leone fly to the US despite COVID-19 lockdown? Details inside

In order to ensure the safety of her children against the "invisible killer" coronavirus, Sunny revealed on Mother's Day that she has travelled to LA amid the pandemic.

Leone, who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house on Sunday on Instagram.

Sending Mother's Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus'."

"Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," she added.