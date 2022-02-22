How did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad start dating? Twitter knows

Hrithik Roshan's recent spottings out and about the city with actress and musician Saba Azad have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs in the tinsel town.

Now, according to a report by News18, the rumoured couple has been dating for the past 3 months and the microblogging site Twitter played cupid in the romance.

The report states that rumours of the duo having met on a dating app is untrue and that they actually started talking on Twitter.

It also mentioned that Hrithik had shared a video on Twitter which featured Saba, following which the latter messaged and thanked him, and that is how the two got to talking.

They also reportedly went on a holiday together to Goa, and managed to successfully keep it under the wraps.

Meanwhile, both Hrithik and Saba have remain tightlipped on their relationship status.

On Sunday, Saba had joined Hrithik's family for lunch, and Rajesh Roshan took to social media to share pictures of the same.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen sitting with Saba and other family members, including mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, among others.

The two were first spotted weeks ago leaving a Mumbai restaurant hand-in-hand, and that is when rumour mills went abuzz. A few days ago, they were again seen enjoying a dinner date at a SoBo restaurant, and while exiting, Saba even attempted to hide her face with her hair.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:15 PM IST