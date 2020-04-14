How Celina Jaitly's husband helped her battle depression

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is all set to make her acting comeback after a sabbatical of 9 years. The beauty queen turned actress will feature in 'Season’s Greetings', which is a short-film that revolves around a strained mother-daughter relationship.
In a recent interview with Gulf News, the 'Golmaal 3' actress, spoke about how she dealt with severe depression after losing her parents and her son. The actress opened about how the shooting for the movie helped her 'vent out a lot emotions'. Celina also shared that it was her husband Peter Haag who helped her battle depression and even left his job to move to another country. She said, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.”
In the interview, the 'No Entry' actress also revealed that she got back to the acting scene as it was her late mother's last wish.
Earlier this week, Celina Jaitly penned down a heartfelt post as she shared the poster of her upcoming short-film. She wrote, “When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the next film poster/ release will be at a time when ... A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, - The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, - A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor.”
"Through all these Seasons of my journey i have learnt that life is unpredictable and we must not wait for tomorrow and give today our best.
Having decided to continue seeing the promise of spring in depth of winters We are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown. So keep your glasses topped as we gear to bring the solution to keep you safely entertained in your homes.
Watch world premiere of Seasons Greetings-A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh exclusively on Zee5 15 April 2020," she added.
