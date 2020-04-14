How Celina Jaitly's husband helped her battle depression

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is all set to make her acting comeback after a sabbatical of 9 years. The beauty queen turned actress will feature in 'Season’s Greetings', which is a short-film that revolves around a strained mother-daughter relationship.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, the 'Golmaal 3' actress, spoke about how she dealt with severe depression after losing her parents and her son. The actress opened about how the shooting for the movie helped her 'vent out a lot emotions'. Celina also shared that it was her husband Peter Haag who helped her battle depression and even left his job to move to another country. She said, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.”

In the interview, the 'No Entry' actress also revealed that she got back to the acting scene as it was her late mother's last wish.