How book covers are born

Recently, I penned three books on a trio of Guru Duty classics. The books encompassed screenplays, interviews, translations and analytical examinations of the films, and we carefully chose black and white images that evoked the mood of the film.

For the book on Kaagaz Ke Phool, we had written a critique on Guru Dutt’s Relationship With Fame, and Om Books editor Dipa Chaudhuri and we thought it befitting to choose the picture of Guru Dutt (who plays a director in the film) mobbed by excited autograph hunters.

For Chaudhvin Ka Chand, which was about the fate of two men linked with the same woman, we chose a close-up of the beautiful Waheeda Rehman with a maang teeka, a nose stud and a dupatta over her face; her eyes lowered and her lips parted ever-so-slightly to suggest a smile in the making.

Since Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam was about the ambiguous relationship between a lonely, married woman who forges an unusual bond with a man who is not her husband, we selected a still of Meena Kumari, looking beautiful and resplendent in a silk sari, resting her bangles-adorned hand on a cushion, with a faraway look in her eyes. She inspires awe, which is precisely the reaction of Guru Dutt’s character when he sees her for the first time.

I was interviewed by Satyarth Nayak, the author of the soon-to-be launched book, Sridevi — The Eternal Screen Goddess as part of his research. When I congratulated him on the cover, he revealed that the publisher had asked for pictures from many photographers before zeroing down on the Vickky Idnaani picture because it was contemporary and interesting.

Idnaani has also shot the cover of Rishi Kapoor’s Khullam Khulla by Meena Iyer and Hema Malini’s Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, and become quite the filmstar cover specialist, but the photographer dismisses the idea and states, “I have no such delusions. I have just stayed true to my photographic voice and vision. But yes, these book covers have made my journey special.”

His journey of shooting the star covers is interesting because he was dealing with stars who have been in the field for more than four decades. He was surprised when Rishi Kapoor agreed to shoot in his son Ranbir Kapoor’s plush red bathroom.

While shooting for the cover of Hema Malini’s book, Idnaani didn’t want her in a Baghbaan style sari so he asked his stylist Kareen Parwani to carry three suitcases full of clothes. Surprisingly, Hema, who hadn’t done a fashion shoot in a while, told him to pick four outfits of his choice.

While Hema permitted Idnaani to pick his make-up and hair team, she kept her personal team as a stand by too. Idnaani says, “She loved working with my make-up artist Billy Manik but when a discussion on eye lashes cropped up, Hema in her characteristic style said, ‘Billy ko bolo Basanti ne apne baal dhoop mein safed nahin kiye’.” Since they were aiming for a soft look, an innovative Hema herself snipped her hair during the shoot to create photogenic bangs.

An interesting aside: Sridevi approved of her picture within seconds (at that time she wasn’t aware it would make it to the cover of a book). She didn’t have an email id and requested for the pictures to be emailed to her daughter Janhvi and Khushi’s ids.