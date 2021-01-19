How Alaya F impressed Anurag Kashyap

Alaya F won hearts with her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. Her approach to the character and confident appeal on-screen earned her rave reviews.

In a recent interview the actress revealed, “I actually signed Anurag (Kashyap) sir’s film before I signed Jawaani Jaaneman. But it was long before he was going to shoot it and he told me, do whatever you want if something comes along please go for it.”

Talking about her initial working experience, she said, “For my first film, I never had a clear idea what I want to do, whether I want to do something commercial or a little more dark and alternative I had nothing specific. I was meeting a lot go directors and producers, whoever would want to meet me. I used to go with this little reel, so I used to compile all my videos from my acting class and I used to make it into a reel with background music and all, add effect and everything.”

According to Alaya, she had gone to Anurag Kashyap too, to show him some of her videos, to know his honest opinion for her craft. Reluctant at first, the director tried to brush her off by saying he makes only Tedha films, which might not be the perfect fit for her. But when Anurag saw the 7-minute long video, he told Alaya that he has the right film for her. And this is how, he went from I don’t have films for you to I have the perfect film for Alaya. And all this happened before the actor had even madeher debut!

The actor will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s next, and we surely can’t wait for it!