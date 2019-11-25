'Housefull' team gearing up for a fifth installment? Akshay Kumar answers

After 'Housefull 4's smashing victory at the box office, the thought of a fifth in the franchise is something that might pop-up in fans' minds. But whether there would be such a feature or not, Akshay Kumar is unaware of it.

Post the success of his latest release 'Housefull 4' which proved a hit at the box office, Akshay Kumar enjoyed a night full of fun with pals from the latest and previous instalments on Sunday and documented it on Instagram.

From Abhishek Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, Chunky Panday to Pooja Hegde, a number of stars were seen flashing big smiles as they posed for the lens.

Commenting on the thought of another 'Housefull' film, the actor wrote "don't know" in the caption.

"Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4Gearing up for 5? I don't know," he added.

The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' opened in theatres on October 25 and hit a century in less than a week of its release.