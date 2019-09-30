'Housefull 4' makers drop first song 'Ek Chumma', watch video

After surprising the audience with the comical trailer, the makers of Housefull 4 are all set to release 'Ek Chumma' the first song of the film today. Housefull 4 has already piqued the interest of the fans since the trailer release and recently the makers shared a teaser of the song starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Ritesh Deshmukh with the backdrop of thousands of dancers is sure to leave the audience all excited.
Taking to the social media handle the makers shared, "Taiyyar hojaiye kyu ki hum laa rahe hain aapke liye #EkChumma 🥰 Song out today! #SajidNadiadwala #Housefull4"
After the quirky trailer, the first glimpse of the song created immense buzz among the fans. What's interesting about the poster is that, the name of the song 'Ek Chumma' looks like a perfect amalgamation of drama and comedy.
The excitement among fans is extremely high as the trailer of the most-awaited comedy franchises next iteration is already winning the hearts. Housefull 4 is a multi-period drama where we will see the cast in their present lives which will be the reincarnation of their lives from over 600 years ago.
The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles.
Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji slated to release on Diwali 2019.
