'Housefull 4' makers drop first song 'Ek Chumma', watch video

After surprising the audience with the comical trailer, the makers of Housefull 4 are all set to release 'Ek Chumma' the first song of the film today. Housefull 4 has already piqued the interest of the fans since the trailer release and recently the makers shared a teaser of the song starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Ritesh Deshmukh with the backdrop of thousands of dancers is sure to leave the audience all excited.

Taking to the social media handle the makers shared, "Taiyyar hojaiye kyu ki hum laa rahe hain aapke liye #EkChumma 🥰 Song out today! #SajidNadiadwala #Housefull4"