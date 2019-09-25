Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar is an angry Rajkumar Bala in this reincarnation comedy

Akshay Kumar is all set for return with comedy flick Housefull 4 after starring in a bunch of social issues and real-life stories. The comedy entertainer will bring back the original and some new cast members as it is set to take over the Diwali weekend.
And now, Akshay Kumar has shared the first look of this reincarnation comedy. He will portray two roles in two different timelines. In 1419, he will be seen as a ruler Rajkumar Bala and in 2019, he plays a barber named Harry set in London. Sharing that the trailer will release on September 27, he captioned the first posters as, “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.”
Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever among others. It is set to release on Diwali 2019.
