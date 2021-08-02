Hot new couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes called out for strolling hand in hand without wearing masks

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted taking a stroll in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

The were snapped by paparazzi as Kim took her dog out for a walk with Leander.

In the now-viral pictures, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand. While Kim was spotted in a pink dress, Leander kept it casual with a white t-shirt and shorts.

Soon after the photos were shared on social media, netizens pointed out that they were not wearing masks.

"Where is the mask corona hasnt gone away," a user commented.

"Bhai BMC inse paise w nahi maangti?" asked another user.

"No masks while walking on road...WTF," a user wrote.

"@leanderpaes @kimsharmaofficial where is ur mask??????" read another comment.