Hot new couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes called out for strolling hand in hand without wearing masks

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted taking a stroll in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
The were snapped by paparazzi as Kim took her dog out for a walk with Leander.
In the now-viral pictures, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand. While Kim was spotted in a pink dress, Leander kept it casual with a white t-shirt and shorts.
Soon after the photos were shared on social media, netizens pointed out that they were not wearing masks.
"Where is the mask corona hasnt gone away," a user commented.
"Bhai BMC inse paise w nahi maangti?" asked another user.
"No masks while walking on road...WTF," a user wrote.
"@leanderpaes @kimsharmaofficial where is ur mask??????" read another comment.
The actress and the tennis star have been often spotted entering and exiting (separately) from same buildings in Mumbai.
However, earlier this month, they were seen together for the first time holidaying in Goa.
In the pictures that went viral, both looked relaxed and happy while having lunch at the beach at a restaurant.
In another picture, Leander was seen hugging Kim from behind, posing on a beach.
Kim (who was said to be dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane in 2019) and Leander (who separated from his partner Rhea Pillai in 2017) certainly seem to have moved on!