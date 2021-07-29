Hot Girl Summer: Tara Sutaria steps out in Mumbai wearing sexy tie-up bralette and ripped jeans; see pics

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is currently working on Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. She was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area.
Tara opted for a casual yet chic outfit which seemed to be inspired by Instagram's 'Hot Girl Summer' trend.
She wore a printed blue tie-up bralette with a pair of light blue ripped jeans and white sneakers. She added a small shoulder bag and was seen wearing a no-make up look.
Check out the pictures here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama 'Tadap' lined up for release in September.
She will also feature in 'Ek Villain Returns', helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.
Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'. Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will head to Russia to shoot a schedule of the upcoming film.
The second installment to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti' directed by Ahmed Khan had kickstarted a small schedule in Mumbai, in March, and the team will soon commence their second schedule in Russia.
The cast will start shooting in Moscow followed by St. Petersburg in Russia next month. Apart from filming some major action sequences, the team will also shoot a song in Russia.