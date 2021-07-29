Hot Girl Summer: Tara Sutaria steps out in Mumbai wearing sexy tie-up bralette and ripped jeans; see pics

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is currently working on Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. She was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Tara opted for a casual yet chic outfit which seemed to be inspired by Instagram's 'Hot Girl Summer' trend.

She wore a printed blue tie-up bralette with a pair of light blue ripped jeans and white sneakers. She added a small shoulder bag and was seen wearing a no-make up look.

Check out the pictures here: