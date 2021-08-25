'Hot boy summer': Arjun Kapoor shares shirtless pics; check out Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan's funny reactions

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday left the internet drooling as he shared shirtless pictures of himself chilling by the pool.

Flaunting his physique, Arjun is seen basking in the sun, wearing a beanie and a pair of shorts.

He captioned the picture: "Hot Boy Summer," and added the hashtag "Photodump."

Check out the pictures here:

The pictures received comments from Arjun's BFFs Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Ranveer dropped several emojis in the comments section, including drooling face, tongue stick out and water droplets.

"Apna baccha ki jawaani," commented Varun.

Anand wrote: ""okayyyy! good on ya!"

Arjun Kapoor took everyone by surprise with his impressive physical transformation. He considers his fitness journey to be a work in progress and says he is thoroughly enjoying his journey forward.

Arjun said: "I have to tailor-make my diet and constantly customise it because of my constant health journey forward. So, yes, along with the intense workout sessions that I have been doing with Drew Neal, I have changed my meal pattern completely."

Arjun feels healthy food should also be tasty for someone like him to stay motivated. The actor says he is a work in progress with every meal and every workout session.

"Staying healthy is a combination of several factors - training, diet, state of mind, and the desire to take one day at a time. These things, in combination, helps anyone stay on the road to better fitness," said the 36-year-old.

He added: "I'm just happy that I have found my groove and am thoroughly enjoying my journey forward. I, like every other person, is a work in progress and I'm at it, every single day, every single meal."

On the work front, the actor has a gamut of films in his kitty such as 'Bhoot Police', 'Ek Villain Returns' and the recently announced 'Kuttey'.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 07:35 PM IST