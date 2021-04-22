'Hot Baba Ramdev': Karan Singh Grover's video performing Agnisara leaves wife Bipasha Basu and netizens stunned

Actor Karan Singh Grover is leaving netizens stunned with his latest Instagram video, where he's seen performing Agni sara.
The 'Qubool Hai' actor took to the photo-sharing app on Wednesday to share the video. He's seen working out as Limp Bizkit's 'Rollin' plays in the backdrop.
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the video, Karan's wife, actor Bipasha Basu commented: "It looks so scary and tough."
Meanwhile, others took hilarious digs at the actor.
A user called him, "Hot Baba Ramdev," while another commented: "Oh my God!! This looks so scary plzzz take care of yourself."
Recently, Karan Singh Grover had said that he no longer reads comments on social media.
The actor, who is quite active on social media, said there was a time when he would be affected and even block people who were trolling him. That doesn't happen anymore.
"I don't read comments. Initially, I used to make sure that there are no bad comments so that I could block people -- so that there is no room for negativity. Now I don't really need the comments," he told IANS.
On the work front, the actor's much-awaited series 'Qubool Hai 2.0' recently dropped on OTT.
Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.
