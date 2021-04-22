'Hot Baba Ramdev': Karan Singh Grover's video performing Agnisara leaves wife Bipasha Basu and netizens stunned

Recently, Karan Singh Grover had said that he no longer reads comments on social media.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, said there was a time when he would be affected and even block people who were trolling him. That doesn't happen anymore.

"I don't read comments. Initially, I used to make sure that there are no bad comments so that I could block people -- so that there is no room for negativity. Now I don't really need the comments," he told IANS.

On the work front, the actor's much-awaited series 'Qubool Hai 2.0' recently dropped on OTT.

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.