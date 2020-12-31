Hot! Ananya Panday eats burger in a skimpy bikini, Kiara Advani flaunts her sexy back on Maldives vacay

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday who are currently vacationing in the Maldives, treated their fans to steaming pictures from the beachside.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share her stunning picture facing the sea. She adorned shimmery golden coloured backless dress and a jute hat in her hand.

The 'Fugly' actor chose to keep her hair loose as they flow wind the wind with the scenic blue sea forming the perfect backdrop to the picture.

"Lookin at you 2021," she wrote in the caption indicating that she will be ringing in the year in the Maldives.