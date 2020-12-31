Hot! Ananya Panday eats burger in a skimpy bikini, Kiara Advani flaunts her sexy back on Maldives vacay

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday who are currently vacationing in the Maldives, treated their fans to steaming pictures from the beachside.
The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share her stunning picture facing the sea. She adorned shimmery golden coloured backless dress and a jute hat in her hand.
The 'Fugly' actor chose to keep her hair loose as they flow wind the wind with the scenic blue sea forming the perfect backdrop to the picture.
"Lookin at you 2021," she wrote in the caption indicating that she will be ringing in the year in the Maldives.
This comes after Advani wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.' She had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Ananya shared a series of pictures donning a skimpy bikini and munching on a burger.
“Progressively becoming the real me,” she wrote in the caption.
While Kiara was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya was joined by her ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star and rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter.
Ananya's upcoming films include an untitled Deepika Padukone co-starrer directed by Shakun Batra, and Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda.
Kiara will be seen in ‘Shershaah’ alongside Sidharth, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.
She will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’.