'Hopefully, Rahul will be PM one day': When Deepika batted for former Cong President

Actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday questioned here for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an official said.
After the name of the actress came in the NCB probe, an old video of her praising the former congress president Rahul Gandhi has gone viral again. Earlier the video went viral when the actress visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.
While the actor has rarely been political, in 2010 she did endorse Rahul Gandhi for PM during an interview on Doordarshan.
"I don't know much about politics, but from whatever I see on TV; whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth. Hopefully, he will be prime minister one day," Deepika told Doordarshan in an interview.
Do you wish Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister?
"Yes, of course," Deepika told Manoj Tibrewal Aakash while appearing on the show Ek Mulaqat.
"I think he connects very well with the youth. His thoughts and outlook are traditional, but at the same time, he has a futuristic approach. I think this is very important for our country," added the actress.
Check out the video here:
During the NCB probe, Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said.
Prakash's WhatsApp chats, including purported conversations about drugs with one 'D', are on the radar of the anti-drugs agency, sources had said.
Padukone, who reached the NCB guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai around 9.50 am, left around 3:50 pm, a police official deployed outside the guest house said.
After questioning, both Padukone and Praksh were allowed to go home around 3.40 pm, NCB sources said.
Prakash first came out of the guest house, followed by Padukone.
They left in their cars separately, the police official said.
Media personnel were present in large numbers outside the barricaded area near the guest house.
There were reports that Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her questioning. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.
The NCB is also questioning actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at its office separately in connection with the alleged drug nexus.
The federal agency had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and some suspected drug peddlers, earlier.
Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
