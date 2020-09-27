'Hopefully, Rahul will be PM one day': When Deepika batted for former Cong President

Actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday questioned here for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an official said.

After the name of the actress came in the NCB probe, an old video of her praising the former congress president Rahul Gandhi has gone viral again. Earlier the video went viral when the actress visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

While the actor has rarely been political, in 2010 she did endorse Rahul Gandhi for PM during an interview on Doordarshan.

"I don't know much about politics, but from whatever I see on TV; whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth. Hopefully, he will be prime minister one day," Deepika told Doordarshan in an interview.

Do you wish Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister?

"Yes, of course," Deepika told Manoj Tibrewal Aakash while appearing on the show Ek Mulaqat.

"I think he connects very well with the youth. His thoughts and outlook are traditional, but at the same time, he has a futuristic approach. I think this is very important for our country," added the actress.

Check out the video here: