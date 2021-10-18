'Hope editors get more credit for their work': 'Thalaivii' editor Ballu Saluja

Ballu Saluja, who is known for editing Bollywood movies like Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan', 'Dangal', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Panga' and others, is currently receiving accolades for his recent film 'Thalaivii'.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, the renowned editor opened up on working for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer, his Bollywood journey and editors not getting enough recognition in the film industry.

Sharing his experience of working for 'Thalaivii', Ballu Saluja said, "The moments are treasured to keep. Every department has its role and all are important. And editing is an invisible part of filmmaking that enhances all departments, it's like icing on the cake. Working with Kangana ji has been good and respectful. I am thankful to her."

The film is currently garnering praise from critics and audiences and Saluja has also received accolades for his work. However, the editor has revealed that he never thought that it would be appreciated so much. He added that he feels humbled after the success of the film and it motivates him to work more.

Opening up about the challenges he faced while working on the film, the editor stated, "The film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha ji, who in real life, had a strong emotional bond with the masses. The challenge was to impactfully maintain these emotions by narrating the life of Thalaivi with equally deep interest. The challenge was also to style the film for today’s audience by maintaining the emotional bond with the central character and in the end, I feel satisfied by the reviews the film is receiving."

"Also, one of the challenges was to understand the Tamil language and to get the emotions right as I edited many Tamil scenes as well," he added.

When asked his views about film editors' efforts usually going unnoticed, he said, "Editing is an unseen art of filmmaking. It is one of the main pillars of filmmaking and can make or break a film. Editing takes care of the narrative pattern of the film. I hope that editors get more credit for their work. Recognition has started now and things are changing gradually. It is a long way ahead."

Ballu Saluja has been a part of the film industry for over two decades. He also said that so far, his journey has been satisfying and all the films he has worked on have had their own flavours and a great experience.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:11 PM IST