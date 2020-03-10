'Holi Mubarak': Aamir Khan shares adorable pictures with wife Kiran and son Azad

Aamir Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared pictures with his wife Kiran Rao and their adorable son, Azad, while playing the festival of colours.
Alongside the pictures, he penned a caption, which read, 'Holi Mubarak guys. Love. a'
In the pictures, the two can be seen wearing white casual clothes, drenched in colours. In one of the pictures, Azad is seen with a water gun (pichkari).
Here is a sneak peek into the pictures:
Currently, Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punbjab. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood classic, 'Forrest Gump'. According to reports, Aamir Khan lost 20 kilos for the film. The movie directed by Advait Chandan is slated to release this year. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.
