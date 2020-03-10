'Holi just got better': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new Instagram post, says pink is her colour

Good Newwz' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram handle has been making headlines ever since her debut on the app. The actress has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life and fans just can't get enough of it! On Holi 2020, Bebo took to the Gram to share pictures of herself and Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor shared a few pictures from her intimate Holi celebrations with her family. She shared a video, that was a compilation of three sun-kissed pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen rocking a pink lipstick, with a dash of the same colour on her cheek. She's seen wearing a white Kurti and black sunglasses in the photos. Bebo shared the post and wrote, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"

The new post garnered a lot of attention on social media and currently has over 699,730 views. Kareena's fan also took to the comments section, to reply to the actress's caption. A user wrote, "Yaasss bebooo every colour is your colour queen"

Another fan commented, "Your skin shines more thn the Sun."