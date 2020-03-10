'Holi just got better': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new Instagram post, says pink is her colour

Good Newwz' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram handle has been making headlines ever since her debut on the app. The actress has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life and fans just can't get enough of it! On Holi 2020, Bebo took to the Gram to share pictures of herself and Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor shared a few pictures from her intimate Holi celebrations with her family. She shared a video, that was a compilation of three sun-kissed pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen rocking a pink lipstick, with a dash of the same colour on her cheek. She's seen wearing a white Kurti and black sunglasses in the photos. Bebo shared the post and wrote, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"
The new post garnered a lot of attention on social media and currently has over 699,730 views. Kareena's fan also took to the comments section, to reply to the actress's caption. A user wrote, "Yaasss bebooo every colour is your colour queen"
Another fan commented, "Your skin shines more thn the Sun."
An hour later, Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture of her little cutie, Taimur Ali Khan. The lad can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama and it seems like the mother-son duo twinned with each other for the party. The colour pink can also be seen on Taimur's cheek. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Looks like pink is his colour too."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of 'her upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium'. The Irrfan Khan starrer is releasing on March 20, 2020. She is essaying the role of a cop, in the film that also stars Radhika Madan.
Furthermore, she will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. Bebo will also star in Karan Johar's multi-starer, 'Takht'.
