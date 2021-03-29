Holi 2021: Neetu Kapoor shares unseen pic of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan enjoying festival to the fullest

Neetu captioned the post, "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 2.9 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Those really were the days na !" using heart emoticons.

Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star.

On a related note, RK Studios was famous for throwing grand Holi bashes for the whole Bollywood fraternity and this picture can be the one from the archives.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.