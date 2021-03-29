Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated the festival

Public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. So, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar and others decided to keep the Holi spirit alive by having lowkey celebrations with their family members.
Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and wrote: "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me."
Shilpa Shetty, who will soon be seen in Hungama 2, also shared family pictures on the auspicious occasion. The photos show the actress posing with her kids and family.
She captioned the post: "Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us."
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who wished his fans in a quirky way and urged them to follow social distancing, celebrated the festival with his daughter Niatara.
"No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you," he wrote.
Akshay's wife Twinle Khanna also shared a glimpse from the intimate Holi celebrations.
Sharing a video, she wrote, "Celebrating Holi with the simple games of our childhood. The moves may or may not be ‘spectacular’, but in time to come I have a feeling this will one will be a spectacular moment hanging up on the museum walls of our memories. #spectacularmorning #HappyHoli."
Sohail Khan was captured by the paparazzi playing Holi with his kids at his Bandra residence.
Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festival on the sets of her upcoming film 'Tejas', which is being shot in Jaisalmer.
Priyanka celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents.
The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of the Jonas family celebrating Holi.
She captioned the post as, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone." In one of the pictures, Priyanka along with Nick and his parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas can be seen in white outfits smeared in colours. She holds a giant pichkari in her right hand.
Here's how the others celebrated Holi 2021:
