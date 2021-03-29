Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated the festival

Public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. So, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar and others decided to keep the Holi spirit alive by having lowkey celebrations with their family members.

Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and wrote: "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me."