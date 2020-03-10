Holi 2020: Shilpa Shetty grooves to 'Rang Barse' in her latest video

The festival of colours has sent Tinsel Town into a frenzy, with B-town celebs posting wishes and videos for their fans on social media sites.

Amidst the festive fervour, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Tik Tok and posted a special video of herself dancing to the popular Holi anthem 'Rang Barse' from the film 'Silsila', starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress donned an ethnic attire and she was slaying it with her expressions.