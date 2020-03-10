Holi 2020: Deepika Padukone takes us back to 'Balam Pichkari' in latest video

'Chapaak' actress Deepika Padukone, on Holi 2020, shared a special video to wish her fans. Deepika took to her Instagram to share a fun video of herself, grooving to her iconic Holi track 'Balam Pickari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.
Deepika Padukone's impeccable performance as Naina Talwar in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is still fresh in our memories. The 2013 Ranbir Kapoor starrer became a huge commercial hit and is still a fan favourite. Deepika stole the hearts with her role as Naina and her chartbuster 'Balam Pichkari' has become a prerequisite to every Holi playlist. On the occasion of the festival of colours, Deepika Padukone decided to treat her fans by taking them back to the peppy dance number. The actress shared a video of herself doing the hook steps of the song and wished fans. She can be seen smeared in colours, sporting a white knotted crop top and a pair of mom jeans. Sharing the video the actress wrote, "Happy Holi Everyone'.
Check out the video here:
Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was released in 2013 and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. The Ayan Mukerji directorial's music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and 'Balam Pichkari' was crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapaak' where she essayed the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'. The actress is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The makers of '83' recently dropped her first look from the movie and it has created a lot of buzz among fans. Deepika can be seen sporting a pixie cut in the poster. Sharing the look, she also penned down a heartfelt note for her hubby Ranveer. The movie is hitting the silver screens on 10 April 2020.
Deepika is also working on a remake of Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway's 'The Intern'. The flick also star Rishi Kapoor and will hit the theatres in 2021.
