Holi 2020: Deepika Padukone takes us back to 'Balam Pichkari' in latest video

'Chapaak' actress Deepika Padukone, on Holi 2020, shared a special video to wish her fans. Deepika took to her Instagram to share a fun video of herself, grooving to her iconic Holi track 'Balam Pickari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Deepika Padukone's impeccable performance as Naina Talwar in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is still fresh in our memories. The 2013 Ranbir Kapoor starrer became a huge commercial hit and is still a fan favourite. Deepika stole the hearts with her role as Naina and her chartbuster 'Balam Pichkari' has become a prerequisite to every Holi playlist. On the occasion of the festival of colours, Deepika Padukone decided to treat her fans by taking them back to the peppy dance number. The actress shared a video of herself doing the hook steps of the song and wished fans. She can be seen smeared in colours, sporting a white knotted crop top and a pair of mom jeans. Sharing the video the actress wrote, "Happy Holi Everyone'.

Check out the video here: