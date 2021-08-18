e-Paper Get App

Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:06 PM IST

'Hold on tight to your families, loved ones': Rhea Chakraborty says 'we live in Kalyug'

Rhea Chakraborty and her younger brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday shared a note about 'Kalyug' and the importance of holding onto out families and loved ones in 'dark times'. She urged people to come together in peace, love and understanding.

On her Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, "We live in the Kalyug, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children."

"It’s the only way to live through these dark times. So hold on tight to your families and loved ones... because love truly conquers all," she added.

Rhea found herself in the middle of a storm last year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend. Rajput's family had accused Rhea of abetting the suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty and her younger brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of the late Bollywood actor's death.

Chakraborty will soon be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller 'Chehre'.

The upcoming psychological drama is scheduled to release in theatres on August 27.

In the film, Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan essays the character of a business tycoon.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:06 PM IST
