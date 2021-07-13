'History won't forget you': Ranveer Singh, '83' team pay tributes to Yashpal Sharma

Sarna, who essays the role of Sharma in "'83", took to Instagram and shared pictures with the veteran during his preparation for the film, which chronicles the Indian cricket team's first World Cup win.

The actor wrote he was devastated with the cricketer's passing away and shared that he wanted to watch the upcoming Kabir Khan-directorial with him.

"This is not done sir, no not fair and God you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon. The innings was still left, I was supposed to visit you at your home, had to watch the film together, observe your expressions," Sarna captioned the photographs.