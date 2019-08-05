Historic step towards terrorism free India: Kangana Ranaut all praises for ‘Modi ji’ for scrapping Article 370

Kangana Ranaut too weighed into on the events happening in Kashmir as the former state was declared as India’s Union Territory on Monday. The news took the nation my surprise and Bollywood actors have been sharing their piece of mind.

While many stand in support for the Indian Army and the Indian Government some have also expressed concern about the situation. Kangana Ranaut, however, thinks scrapping of Article 370 was long overdue.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to shared her views on the same and uploaded a post, she wrote, “Scrapping of Article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew id anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi. He is not only a visionary, but he also has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality- I congratulate the entire Bharat including Jnk on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future”