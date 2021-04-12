'His Storyy' poster row: 'Loev' filmmaker not satisfied with Ekta Kapoor's apology, says 'smacks of arrogance'

However, Saria said: "There are few points to be noticed here, when it comes to ALT Balaji putting out a statement with their apology. Firstly, on social media, they did not tag or mention the name of the poster artiste who authored the poster. In the apology, they said that they only became aware of the existence of the poster on April 9th. I find that to be insincere and not truthful because the photographer of the poster said to us that he shot it two months ago."

"This means everyone on the set, including actors and the photographers are well-aware of the existence of the poster. Clearly, creative briefs were given and a team of people must have processed it to execution. This is not the only time when this production house has done this. In fact, the very name of the show 'His Storyy' is ripped off from a Korean show."

"It is a culture in that production house, clearly. Instead of acknowledging that and promising to change it, instead of apologising to the artiste directly, they just put up this courtesy statement. I know I am supposed to be satisfied because at least they apologised but, no, I am not satisfied. We want to kick start a larger discussion on the whole matter," Saria added.

"LOEV" featuring Shiv Pandit, was directed and produced by Saria, and it released in 2017 after few rounds of festival screening. It streams on Netflix.

Saria won the National Award as Best director on March 22 for his new non-feature film titled "Knock Knock Knock".