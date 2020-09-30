‘His policies have created a rape epidemic’: Swara Bhasker wants UP CM Yogi Adityanath to resign

Bollywood actors expressed their anger and disgust after a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died on Tuesday, days after being raped by four men.

Among the lot was actress Swara Bhasker, who condemned the heinous crime, and demanded that the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath resign.

Swara wrote on Twitter, “It’s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP”