‘His policies have created a rape epidemic’: Swara Bhasker wants UP CM Yogi Adityanath to resign

Bollywood actors expressed their anger and disgust after a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died on Tuesday, days after being raped by four men.
Among the lot was actress Swara Bhasker, who condemned the heinous crime, and demanded that the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath resign.
Swara wrote on Twitter, “It’s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP”
In her earlier tweets, Bhasker slammed the system and said that everyone should be ashamed.
“Horrifying heart-wrenching details of #HathrasCase ... every single caste-denier/ “there- is -no -caste -discrimination -in -India’ bullshitter should read this... and we should all be ashamed! Unspeakable horror. And the institutionalised apathy of the system is chilling!” wrote Swara in another tweet.
Bhasker said the brutal gangrape was a reminder that there's no limit to monstrosity. "We have become a sick, inhuman society. Shameful. Saddening.”
The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.
She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
The accused had tried to strangulate the woman to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut on it.
A spokesman of the Aligarh hospital had said that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.
According to the Hathras SP, the four accused, who have already been arrested, will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
