His body needs rest repair and healing: Amitabh Bachchan to take a sabbatical from work

Long-standing health issues have re-surfaced in mega-star Amitabh Bachchan’s life. Apparently, Bachchan has been advised a long layoff from acting by doctors. And this time, he has no option but to comply.

According to sources in the know, Big B would be taking time off right after the completion and release of Nagraj Manjule’s football film Jhund in December.

“The other projects that Amitji has signed would have to wait,” informs a family source. “Right now it is imperative that he take a longish break. He is physically exhausted; his body needs rest repair and healing.”

This time, Big B’s family is also adamant about his time off.

“Wife Jaya, daughter Shweta and son Abhishek have made it very clear to Bachchan Saab that this time he must take the medical advice seriously. He has been seriously advised to take time off on several occasions in recent years. Each time he has disregarded the warning and continued to work. Not this time. The family will make sure he takes time off for rest,” says a family friend of the Bachchan family.