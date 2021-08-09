'Hinduism khatre mein hai...': Raveena Tandon reacts to viral tweet about religions in danger, schools user about climate change

Actress Raveena Tandon, on Monday, schooled a Twitter user about climate change after his tweet about religions and democracy being in danger went viral.
The viral tweet read:
"Hinduism Khatre Mein Hai
Islam Khatre Mein Hai
Sikhism Khatre Mein Hai
Christianity Khatre Mein Hai
Atheism Khatre Mein Hai
Freedom of Speech Khatre Mein Hai
Democracy Khatre Mein Hai
Kuch bachaa bhi hai jo Khatre Mein Nahin Hai?"
Responding to the Twitter user, Tandon commented: "Planet khatre mien hai !!agar woh hi nahi bacha, toh in sab ka kya hoga Sambha?"
Her reply recieved mixed reactions on social media and a section of Twitter trolled the actress.
A user wrote, "Jabtak hain tab tak toh Human Rights ki baat karo madam."
"Mars Mein Chale Jaayenge Gabbar Behen," commented a user.
Earlier on Monday, Raveena spoke about the 'worst ever wild fire.'
"The world is burning and political leaders still don’t seem to see it. If they take radical steps,they lose vote bank. Humans have to bring population under control worldwide. What right to we have to cull off other species and not control our own spread and destruction," read her tweet.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will soon be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.
The high octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films.
While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon is also seen in a crucial role.
Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.