'Hinduism khatre mein hai...': Raveena Tandon reacts to viral tweet about religions in danger, schools user about climate change

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will soon be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

The high octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films.

While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon is also seen in a crucial role.

Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.