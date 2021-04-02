'Hindi Medium' actress Saba Qamar calls off wedding with Azeem Khan after sexual harassment allegations

Taking to his story, Khan added, "She hasn't write my side of story and yes it's my fault. Yes it's my fault."

This comes days after Azeem was accused of sexual harassment by a woman, who had asked the couple to reconsider their decision about tying the knot.

Denying the allegations, the entrepreneur had shared a video on Instagram saying, "I really want to thank all of you for showing immense love and support from the last two days. There were some people who said strange things and I really wanted to reply to them through a video message. I only want to say one thing, what is the point of uploading statues on social media. Let’s come through a proper channel."

"I don't understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone's life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is 'Nikkah'. Such people should be ashamed of what they are doing. I don't care about Saba's past, she doesn't care about my past, the thing which matters to us is our future. Trust me we don't care what people are saying. You are putting in an effort which will not lead you to any point. I hope that people will understand what I said and they will not waste their time now in spreading false news," he had added in the video, which has now been deleted.

Saba had showed her support by commenting, "I trust you."