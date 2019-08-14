Hina Khan to hoist National Flag during 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

On Monday Hina Khan flew to New York with beau Rocky Jaiswal for an international event. This globally known Indian television beauty is now making India proud again as she will be hoisting Indian National Flag at Big Apple on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.
Hina is making sure that she will show off to her fan base how she has been received and treated by the host in the New York. The actress is having her gala time and fun with her love interest on the streets of New York.
During an interaction with indianexpress.com, Hina was asked about participating in the Independence Day event in New York. She stated, "Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great."
Hina is making her movie debut with ‘Lines’ which was screened at Cannes Film Festival this year where she slayed on the red carpet in a grey ensemble.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)