Hina Khan to hoist National Flag during 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

On Monday Hina Khan flew to New York with beau Rocky Jaiswal for an international event. This globally known Indian television beauty is now making India proud again as she will be hoisting Indian National Flag at Big Apple on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Hina is making sure that she will show off to her fan base how she has been received and treated by the host in the New York. The actress is having her gala time and fun with her love interest on the streets of New York.