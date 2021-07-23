Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special - Best songs of the popular singer

One of the popular musicians and singers of India, Himesh Reshammiya is an Indian playback singer, music director, songwriter, producer, and actor in Bollywood. The well-liked singer is known for his catchy songs, engaging music and interesting style.

Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his 48th birthday on July 23.

He started his career as a music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. Ever since he came into the limelight, he has amassed many fans with romantic yet catchy love tracks and sentimental music.

Reshammiya's music style is a fusion composition of Western and Indian classical music, and and Western and Indian Rock music accompanied by techno beats. He has attained prominence for his entertaining performances and also won several accolades over the years.

His Aashiq Banaya Aapne song from the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne is still a favourite among the masses. Reshammiya's first studio album Aap Kaa Surroor sold 55 million copies, becoming one of the highest-selling albums in India.

Here are some of most popular songs of this maestro composer.

1. Tanhaiyan - Aap Kaa Surroor - Himesh Reshammiya, Sunidhi Chauhan